Police: 2 teens hurt in exchange of gunfire in Arkansas; 1 remains in serious condition

A confrontation outside a southwest Arkansas convenience store Thursday night ended in an exchange of gunfire that left two people hurt, including one seriously, police said.

The Texarkana Police Department responded around 10 p.m. to the Stop and Shop Convenience Store at 1804 E. 9th St. in reference to a shooting, according to a news release.

In the gas station’s parking lot, officers found one shooting victim, 18-year-old Michael Clark, lying in the parking lot of with two gunshot wounds.

Clark was “quickly” transported to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he remained in serious condition as of Friday afternoon, the release states.

While responding, police also noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in the 2700 block of North State Line Avenue. Its driver failed to stop before getting to the emergency room entrance of Christus St. Michael Hospital.

Inside the vehicle was the second victim, 19-year-old Kartavious Eason of Hope, who had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, police said.

Easton had been released from the hospital as of Friday and was arrested on warrants unrelated to the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.