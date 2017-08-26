Pizzano's greeting of pal spurs Travs

Dario Pizzano got the best of a former teammate Friday night, capping the Arkansas Travelers' 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the Tulsa Drillers.

Pizzano greeted Drillers reliever Brian Moran with a first-pitch, two-out single in the eighth inning to score Tyler Marlette with the go-ahead run in front of a season-high crowd of 9,608 fireworks-anticipating fans at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Moran and Pizzano were teammates on the 2015 Jackson Generals of the Southern League.

"I had a feeling when I saw Moran warming up down in the bullpen I wasn't going to face the righty [Karch] Kowalczyk," said Pizzano, who had driven in a run earlier in the game and collected two of the Travs' five hits. "I've seen Moran a few times. I knew how he was going to pitch me. I was actually sitting on a slider, and he threw it to me on the first pitch. I didn't miss it."

Ryan Casteel homered for the third time in two days, hitting a 413-foot shot over the left-center field wall to lead off the second inning for a 1-0 Travs lead. Tulsa's Yusniel Diaz slugged a three-run home run in the fourth to give the Drillers a 3-1 advantage.

The Travs and Drillers did not provide an overabundance of offensive punch on Pyro in the Park night. Arkansas starter Lindsey Caughel allowed only three hits in six innings, leaving the game shortly after being hit in the ankle by a one-hopper off the bat of Erick Mejia. Caughel finished the sixth inning and came to the mound to start the seventh, but he complained of tightness after his warm-up pitches.

"He felt a little stiff pushing off [the pitching rubber]," Travs Manager Daren Brown said. "He had already given us six innings. I think he'll be OK. We'll see him again in five days."

Cash Ralston (4-2) worked two hitless innings and picked up the victory. Zac Curtis pitched a perfect ninth inning to collect his 12th save. The three Arkansas pitchers combined for eight strikeouts and three walks.

Tulsa starter Scott Barlow, who earlier in the day was named to the Texas League Postseason All-Star team, struck out 10 in seven innings and left with a 3-2 lead. Kowalczyk (5-7) set down the first two Travs in the eighth, but a walk to Casteel opened the door for the Travs.

Marlette, who had been hitless in his 14 previous at-bats, lined a triple to the right-field corner to score Casteel with the tying run. After Moran was brought in to replace Kowalczyk, Pizzano welcomed his former teammate with a lined single to right.

"I just used my past experience," Pizzano said. "I had the preparation and a game plan against a certain pitcher and it worked out this time."

Today’s game

TRAVELERS AT NATURALS

WHEN 6:05 p.m. WHERE Arvest Ballpark, Springdale RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas WEBSITE travs.com PITCHERS Travs: RHP Kyle Hunter (1-0, 4.98 ERA) Naturals: LHP Foster Griffin (10-4, 3.29 ERA) TICKETS $13 Home Plate Premium, $10-$12 Dugout Premium, $8 Reserved. $7 Grass Berm SHORTHOPS Outfielder Ian Miller, who hit .326 with 18 doubles, 3 triples and 4 home runs in 83 games for the Travs this season, is the team’s lone representative on the 2017 Texas League Postseason All-Star Team. Miller also had 29 RBI and 30 stolen bases (34 attempts) for the Travs before his promotion to Class AAA Tacoma. Members of the team were selected by the league’s managers, coaches, broadcasters and selected media members.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at NW Arkansas, 6:05 p.m. SUNDAY at NW Arkansas, 2:05 p.m. MONDAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m. TUESDAY at Springfield, 6:30 p.m. WEDNESDAY at Springfield, 6:30 p.m. THURSDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m. FRIDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

Sports on 08/26/2017