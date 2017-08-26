Stanton's 2 HRs, 5 RBI lead Marlins past Padres

MARLINS 8, PADRES 6

MIAMI -- Giancarlo Stanton homered twice Friday, increasing his major league-leading total to 49, and tied a career high with five RBI to help the Miami Marlins climb above .500 for the first time since April by beating San Diego 8-6.

Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run home run, his 30th, to put Miami ahead to stay in the seventh inning.

Stanton has nine multi-home run games this season, the most in the majors since Jose Bautista had nine with Toronto in 2010. Stanton's home run total is the highest in the National League since Prince Fielder hit 50 for Milwaukee in 2007 -- and the Marlins still have 35 games to play.

Stanton is on pace to finish with 63 home runs. He increased his RBI total to 105, tying his career high.

Led by their All-Star right fielder, the Marlins (64-63) have recovered from a 14-27 start to join the NL wild-card chase. They've won 11 of their past 14 games, and the latest victory thrilled a lively crowd of 22,489, which gave Stanton a standing ovation after his second home run and booed when he was walked in the seventh.

Two batters later, Ozuna homered off Kirby Yates (3-5) to increase his RBI total to a career-best 101.

Carlos Asuaje and Jabari Blash hit two-run home runs for the Padres.

Stanton's first swing sent a pitch onto the left field concourse, traveling an estimated 462 feet to give Miami a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Dee Gordon rounded the bases ahead of Stanton, shaking his head with a grin of amazement at his teammate's binge.

The Marlins slugger barely cleared the wall -- and the glove of a leaping Blash in right field -- in the third inning for his 16th home run in August.

Stanton also made a diving catch in right field in the second to rob Blash of a hit.

The Padres held Stanton to a two-out, two-run double in the fourth, which put Miami ahead 5-2. All three of his hits came off Travis Wood.

Blash's fourth home run of the year off Dustin McGowan (8-1) capped a four-run sixth for the Padres to put them ahead 6-5.

Brad Ziegler pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save, all this month.

PHILLIES 7, CUBS 1 Rhys Hoskins hit another homer and Cesar Hernandez ripped a three-run triple to back Jerad Eickhoff, helping host Philadelphia beat Chicago.

METS 4, NATIONALS 2 Jacob deGrom had 10 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings against the National's makeshift lineup, and visiting New York beat Washington.

REDS 9, PIRATES 5 Rookie Robert Stephenson fanned a career-high 11 Pirates, and Scott Schebler drove in three runs with a home run and his first triple of the season, leading host Cincinnati to a victory over Pittsburgh.

BRAVES 5, ROCKIES 2 Julio Teheran won at home for the first time in four months, Matt Kemp and Kurt Suzuki hit home runs, and Atlanta beat Chad Bettis and visiting Colorado.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, GIANTS 3 Paul Goldschmidt hit a three-run home run and host Arizona held on to beat San Francisco to give Zack Greinke his 15th victory of the season.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

MARINERS 2, YANKEES 1 (11) Yonder Alonso homered on a 100-mph fastball from demoted closer Aroldis Chapman in the 11th inning, and visiting Seattle outpitched New York.

TWINS 6, BLUE JAYS 1 Bartolo Colon pitched 6 2/3 innings for his second consecutive victory, Byron Buxton had three hits and two RBI, and Minnesota beat host Toronto.

ORIOLES 16, RED SOX 3 Mark Trumbo and Chris Davis had home runs, and visiting Baltimore used a seven-run fifth inning to power past Boston.

INDIANS 4, ROYALS 0 Rookie Ryan Merritt pitched a career-high 6 2/3 innings and host Cleveland recorded its AL-leading 13th shutout with a victory over Kansas City.

WHITE SOX 3, TIGERS 2 Tim Anderson led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a double and Yolmer Sanchez followed with an RBI single that sent Chicago over visiting Detroit for its third consecutive victory.

ATHLETICS 3, RANGERS 1 Khris Davis hit a go-ahead home run leading off the seventh after his tying solo shot in the fourth, and host Oakland beat Texas.

INTERLEAGUE

RAYS 7, CARDINALS 3 Corey Dickerson had four hits, including two doubles, and Tampa Bay beat host St. Louis.

Sports on 08/26/2017