Bella Vista home raid nets drugs

A father, his daughter and another woman were arrested last week after investigators raided a Bella Vista home and found nearly 8 pounds of a Schedule I drug, police said.

Bella Vista Police Department officers arrived Tuesday to search a home suspected of housing drugs, according to a news release on the city's website. The homeowners, who are the parents of 41-year-old Scott Howard Dostie, gave police permission to search the residence, saying they were unaware of any drug activity.

Police found nearly 8 pounds of Kratom, a Schedule I drug known to be sold in area schools, the release said. Police also reported finding prescription pills, suspected marijuana, mushrooms, empty pill capsules and a pistol.

Dostie, his daughter, Elexa Lyon Dostie, 19, and another woman, Suzanne Michelle North, 37, of Oklahoma were all arrested Tuesday. North did not live at the residence but was staying there at the time, police said.

Charges also are pending against an unnamed minor, who was released to a parent.

Police said the elder Dostie admitted to sharing illegal drugs with his daughters, including methamphetamine, LSD and marijuana.

Sgt. Scott Vanatta of the Bella Vista police said in the news release that Kratom was only recently made illegal. It was added to the state Department of Health's list of Schedule I substances in October 2015. Opponents argued the drug offers natural pain relief.

A small dose of Kratom acts as a depressant, Vanatta stated, but in a higher dose the drug acts as a stimulant with an "opioid-type effect."

Scott Dostie and North were charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with purpose, drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a minor, unauthorized use of property and several misdemeanor charges.

Elexa Dostie was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance as well as misdemeanor drug paraphernalia.

Metro on 08/27/2017