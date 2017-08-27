Hogs offer 2020 guard Moses Moody

Highly regarded sophomore guard Moses Moody of North Little Rock has received an offer from Arkansas during today's visit to Fayetteville.

Moody, 6-5, 170 pounds saw his stock rise during the spring and summer while playing for the 15-under Team Superstar South of Little Rock on the Under Armour Association circuit. His parents accompanied him on the trip.

"We really enjoyed the visit," Moody said. "We really appreciated all coaches being there and taking time out for us. We were really impressed with both the athletic facilities and academic center."

Moody also had a chance to play a few rounds of horse with assistant Scotty Thurman. He's also drawing interest from Baylor, UCLA, Indiana, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and others.

Moody is the first in-state sophomore prospect to receive an offer from the Razorbacks.