Police: Man injured, suspect in custody after shooting inside Little Rock club

Little Rock police say they have a man in custody after a shooting inside a Little Rock club Sunday morning.

Two officers were patrolling the parking lot outside Envy, a club near Boyle Park on Colonel Glenn Road, when they heard shots around 4:20 a.m., officer Steve Moore said.

Inside, they found Derek Terry, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. David Whitlock, 26, was taken into custody shortly afterwards.

As of Sunday morning, Whitlock was being held at the Pulaski County jail without bail.

Whitlock faces charges of first-degree battery, possession of firearms, theft by receiving and fleeing.

Moore said police do not know whether Terry was the intended target of the shooting. The motive remains unclear, Moore added.

The investigation is ongoing.