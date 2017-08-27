Home / Latest News /
Police: Man injured, suspect in custody after shooting inside Little Rock club
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 10:59 a.m.
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
Little Rock police say they have a man in custody after a shooting inside a Little Rock club Sunday morning.
Two officers were patrolling the parking lot outside Envy, a club near Boyle Park on Colonel Glenn Road, when they heard shots around 4:20 a.m., officer Steve Moore said.
Inside, they found Derek Terry, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. David Whitlock, 26, was taken into custody shortly afterwards.
As of Sunday morning, Whitlock was being held at the Pulaski County jail without bail.
Whitlock faces charges of first-degree battery, possession of firearms, theft by receiving and fleeing.
Moore said police do not know whether Terry was the intended target of the shooting. The motive remains unclear, Moore added.
The investigation is ongoing.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Man injured, suspect in custody after shooting inside Little Rock club
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
mohinder says... August 27, 2017 at 11:35 a.m.
They need to keep that ghetto bird in the air
( permalink | suggest removal )
Razrbak says... August 27, 2017 at 12:17 p.m.
All those "victory walks" and that self-rated "A+" plan by pompous Mayor Stodola are having a tremendous effect in reducing crime. City leaders need to take quick and decisive action or the Governor will take over the city has he has the schools. #CLEANOUTLRCITYHALL
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.