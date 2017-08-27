S. Florida rallies to beat San Jose St.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Quinton Flowers threw two touchdown passes and D'Ernest Johnson had two TD runs in a dominant second quarter that helped No. 19 South Florida overcome an early 16-point deficit to beat San Jose State 42-22 on Saturday in the first game under Coach Charlie Strong (Batesville, Central Arkansas).

The Strong era got off to a rough start with the Bulls being held to 22 yards in the opening quarter, the defense allowed two early TD passes by Josh Love and two ineffective punts setting up two scores for the Spartans.

But the tides turned when Josh Black stuffed Malike Roberson for a 1-yard loss on fourth-and-1 from the South Florida 33 in the closing minute of the first quarter with San Jose State leading 16-0.

It took less than nine minutes for the Bulls to turn that big early deficit into a lead with help from a pair of interceptions off deflected passes by Josh Love. Flowers started the comeback with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Salomon, Johnson followed with a TD run on fourth-and-goal from the 2 and Flowers followed with a 49-yard scoring strike to Temi Alaka.

Johnson capped the four-touchdown, 271-yard quarter with a tight-rope act down the sideline for a 50-yard touchdown run that made it 28-16 and the rout was on in the second half.

Flowers added a touchdown run in the fourth quarter and finished 11 for 23 for 212 yards passing and 70 yards on 18 carries.

The Bulls entered the season with lofty expectations after tying the 2008 squad for the highest preseason ranking in school history. The early struggles could be a sign of concern or just the normal process of finding a rhythm under a new coaching staff.

One bright spot throughout the game was a stout run defense that held San Jose State to 2.9 yards per carry, including an impressive tackle for loss by Juwuan Brown that ended a third-quarter drive.

The Spartans looked far more competitive in their opener under Coach Brent Brennan than they did a year ago under coach Ron Caragher, but still lost for the 24th time in their past 25 meetings against ranked teams.

Love threw two touchdown passes to Bailey Gaither in the first quarter to open up the big lead. Gaither also blocked a punt that set up his second touchdown and the San Jose State defense held one of the nation's most dynamic quarterbacks in check for one quarter.

But the offense failed to get much going after the first quarter with Love throwing three interceptions. Backup QB Montel Aaron threw a TD pass in the fourth quarter.

COLORADO STATE 58, OREGON STATE 27

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- Linebacker Tre Thomas scored on a 44-yard interception return to lead a Colorado State defense that forced five turnovers, Nick Stevens threw three TD passes and the Rams opened their new on-campus stadium with a victory over Oregon State.

Colorado State moved into its new digs this season after nearly five decades of playing down the road at Hughes Stadium. A raucous 37,583 fans showed up to catch a glimpse of the $220-million facility.

Stevens did his part to make sure it was a successful unveiling by throwing for 334 yards -- his third career 300-yard passing game.

The Beavers fumbled twice and threw three interceptions on the way to losing their 14th straight road game.

Oregon State's Jake Luton finished 27 of 47 for 304 yards and two scores. He also threw three interceptions, including the game-changer in the third quarter. Thomas grabbed a tipped pass out of the air and raced 44 yards for the score to make it 34-20.

BYU 20, PORTLAND STATE 6

PROVO, Utah -- Tanner Mangum completed 16 of 27 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown, and Squally Canada had 13 carries for a career-high 90 yards and a score to help BYU beat Portland State in the season opener for both teams.

Portland State's offense crossed midfield just twice and went three-and-out on four of its first five possessions.

Mangum hit Matt Bushman for a 36-yard completion to the 28. On third-and-10, Neil Pau'u's 28-yard catch gave the Cougars a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter. Midway through the second, Mangum's 33-yard pass to Talon Shumway set up a 1-yard scoring run by Canada.

Jalani Eason's 4-yard pass to Darnell Adams capped Portland State's 17-play, 87-yard drive and, after a missed PAT attempt, it was 14-6 at halftime.

Rhett Almond made fourth-quarter field goals of 27 and 35 yards to cap the scoring as the Vikings had three turnovers -- two on downs -- in their final three possessions.

Charlie Taumoepeau had six receptions for 73 yards for Portland State.

HAWAII 38, MASSACHUSETTS 35

AMHERST, Mass. -- Dru Brown threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Metuisela 'Unga with 48 seconds left to lift Hawaii over Massachusetts in the season opener for both teams.

Brown drove the Rainbows 73 yards in eight plays, completing 3 of 5 passes, including a 52-yarder to John Ursua on third-and-10 that put the ball on the Minuteman 7 with 1:15 to play. The winning pass came on third down.

Brown completed 25 of 38 passes for a career-high 391 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score. Ursua had 12 receptions for 272 yards, including an 85-yard touchdown late in the first half for the fifth-longest pass play in school history. The 272 yards are the fourth-most in the program.

Hawaii, traveling more than 5,000 miles, had 503 yards of total offense.

Andrew Ford threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns for UMass. Marquis ran for 83 yards and two scores.

Hawaii right guard Chris Posa was ejected in the first half for throwing a punch.

Sports on 08/27/2017