Monday, August 28, 2017, 5:36 p.m.

Arkansas prosecutor files formal charges against pair accused of filming sex acts in public

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 2:35 p.m.

PHOTO BY CRAIGHEAD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Leslie Sessions and Derek Calloway

Formal charges have been filed against an Arkansas man and woman who produced videos of sexual acts in public places in Jonesboro, authorities said Monday.

Leslie Sessions, 30, and Derek Calloway, 37, both of Trumann, each face three counts of public display of hard-core sexual conduct; three counts of sale, possession or distribution of obscene film; and three counts of promoting obscene performance, Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said in a statement.

Each charge is a class D felony that can be punished by a prison term of up to six years and a fine of up to $10,000.

Sessions and Calloway were arrested July 14 on warrants after a search of a residence where they both live.

Authorities earlier received "information indicating that Sessions was committing sex acts in public places and that Calloway was recording her actions," according to a news release issued last month by the Jonesboro Police Department.

Police said then they believe the conduct occurred inside a local restaurant, in the parking lot of a home improvement store, at the Arkansas Nature Center and at a local park.

Sessions and Calloway also "promoted the video recordings on various social media sites," the release noted.

Comments on: Arkansas prosecutor files formal charges against pair accused of filming sex acts in public

TrumpJongDum says... August 28, 2017 at 4:42 p.m.

ATTN: POLICE! Leave these people alone. Go catch some murderers.

DEE672 says... August 28, 2017 at 5:25 p.m.

Put them in jail for as long as possible . The public should not be assailed by ugly people acting even uglier.

