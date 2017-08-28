Subscribe Register Login
Monday, August 28, 2017, 2:14 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Arkansas State football coach's wife battling cancer

By Brooks Kubena

This article was published today at 11:47 a.m.

2013-file-photo-new-arkansas-state-football-coach-blake-anderson-left-along-with-wife-wendy-displays-an-asu-football-jersey-at-a-press-conference-in-jonesboro

PHOTO BY STATON BREIDENTHAL

2013 FILE PHOTO: New Arkansas State football coach Blake Anderson (left) along with wife Wendy displays an ASU football jersey at a press conference in Jonesboro.

Arkansas State head football coach Blake Anderson did not attend the first of the team’s weekly news conferences Monday because he and his wife, Wendy, are visiting a doctor near Memphis regarding her breast cancer, ASU assistant head coach Trooper Taylor said.

Taylor said Wendy Anderson will undergo surgery around 12:30 p.m.

Anderson, 48, said in an interview with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in July that his wife was diagnosed in April with triple-negative breast cancer, which is a subtype of breast cancer that does not have the three “receptors” that the most successful treatments target, according to the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation.

Taylor, who played football with Anderson at Baylor from 1988-1989, spoke in place of Anderson at Monday morning’s news conference and the Sun Belt Conference’s weekly coaches teleconference.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas State football coach's wife battling cancer

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online