Arkansas State football coach's wife battling cancer

Arkansas State head football coach Blake Anderson did not attend the first of the team’s weekly news conferences Monday because he and his wife, Wendy, are visiting a doctor near Memphis regarding her breast cancer, ASU assistant head coach Trooper Taylor said.

Taylor said Wendy Anderson will undergo surgery around 12:30 p.m.

Anderson, 48, said in an interview with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in July that his wife was diagnosed in April with triple-negative breast cancer, which is a subtype of breast cancer that does not have the three “receptors” that the most successful treatments target, according to the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation.

Taylor, who played football with Anderson at Baylor from 1988-1989, spoke in place of Anderson at Monday morning’s news conference and the Sun Belt Conference’s weekly coaches teleconference.

