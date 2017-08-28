Boxer Jermain Taylor set to appear in court on charges stemming from disturbance at central Arkansas home

Former middleweight boxing champion Jermain Taylor is expected to appear in court Monday afternoon on charges stemming from a reported domestic dispute with his girlfriend at an Arkansas home.

Taylor, who was arrested July 18, faces a felony charge of first-degree terroristic threatening as well as misdemeanor counts of third-degree domestic battery and interference with emergency communication.

Police say they found Taylor and his 28-year-old girlfriend after being called to a home in the 100 block of Lily Drive in Maumelle in reference to a domestic disturbance in progress.

At the residence, the woman told authorities that she and Taylor had gotten into an argument that turned physical, leading to him wrestling her on the floor and biting her on her left arm and face.

Taylor later chased after the victim and threatened to kill her as she ran through the neighborhood, according to a Maumelle Police Department report.

Taylor’s plea and arraignment hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. before Judge Leon Johnson in Pulaski County Circuit Court, online court records show.

In 2015, the boxer pleaded guilty to nine felony charges for shooting his cousin, punching another man and threatening a family by firing a gun, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. He was given a six-year suspended sentence and ordered to 120 hours of community service.

