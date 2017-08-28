Earle's Bohanon names a top four along with another school of interest

Earle quarterback Gerry Bohanon has a list of his top four schools while also considering another school.

Bohanon, 6-4, 215 pounds said he has a top four of Arkansas, Louisville, Baylor and Ole Miss with LSU kind of in the mix. He's waiting to set up some unofficial and official visits.

ESPN rates Bohanon the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 120 overall prospect in the nation.

He threw for 2,734 yards and rushed for more than 1,000 as a junior. As a sophmore, he passed for 1,763 yards, rushed for 964 yards in eight games and had 46 tackles and 9 sacks in five games at defensive end.

Earle opens up the season at home against Helena-West Helena on Friday.