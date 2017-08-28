Little Rock TV station names new reporter for afternoon show

Little Rock’s ABC affiliate has named a reporter to join the on-air team of its new afternoon broadcast, which launches next week.

In a statement, KATV-TV News Director Nick Genty said Ansley Watson has signed on to become a reporter for Good Afternoon Arkansas.

According to her online biography, Watson previously worked for two years as a morning reporter and journalist at NBC and Fox affiliates in Marquette, Mich.

Watson, a graduate of Harding University, joins co-anchors Elicia Dover, who joined the KATV news team in 2013, and Barry Brandt, a 30-year station veteran, on the broadcast.

Good Afternoon Arkansas has been described as a similar concept to its morning counterpart, though with more of a focus on news and social media engagement.

The afternoon show is set to air at 3 p.m. weekdays starting Tuesday on KATV, Channel 7.

*CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misstated which news team Elicia Dover joined in 2013.