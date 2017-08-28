Home / Latest News /
Police: Card game at Little Rock home ends in 1 player struck in head with gun, another robbed of pills
This article was published today at 3:55 p.m.
A card game at a Little Rock home ended with one player being struck in the head with a handgun and another robbed of prescription pills, according to police.
The robbery happened around 8 p.m. Friday at a residence in the 8800 block of Mize Road, the Little Rock Police Department said in a report.
Police say the robber was playing cards with two women — a 26-year-old and a 57-year-old — as well as a man at the home when he “aggressively” took 90 oxycodone pills from the 57-year-old victim's hands.
The robber then reportedly grabbed the man's wallet, prompting the the man to chase after him, according to authorities.
A short time later, the assailant brandished a “small gun” at the man and struck him across the head and face, police said.
After the robber left, the man drove himself to a hospital for medical attention, according to authorities.
The report listed the assailant as a friend of the 26-year-old woman's boyfriend. Additional information regarding the robber, including a detailed physical description, was not included in the report.
No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

