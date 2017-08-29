Home / Latest News /
Body found in car in Arkansas hospital parking lot
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:39 a.m.
FORT SMITH — Police say a man has been found dead inside a car in the parking lot of a western Arkansas hospital.
Fort Smith Police Sgt. Wes Milam told the Times Record that the body was found Monday in the parking lot of Sparks Regional Medical Center.
The man's name has not been released.
Milam said the body is being sent to the Arkansas Crime Laboratory to determine the cause of death.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Body found in car in Arkansas hospital parking lot
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.