Future basketball Hogs looking for improvement this season

Two future Arkansas Razorbacks and former 17-under Arkansas Hawks — forward Ethan Henderson and guard Isaiah Joe — are looking to improve their games this coming season before reporting to Fayetteville next summer.

Henderson, 6-9, 190, of Little Rock Parkview was recently listed ESPN’s No. 88 overall prospect in the nation

“I’m a regular in the gym … like 400 shots inside and 400 mid-range and like a 100 for 3-point shots,” Henderson said.

He averaged 14 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 67.4 percent from the field for the Hawks during the Adidas Summer Championships in Las Vegas in July. Henderson is grateful for ESPN’s ranking but isn’t consumed by the recognition.

“Rankings aren’t nothing,” Henderson said. “Anybody can be ranked. You just have to work hard.”

“I need to work on getting stronger and on defense. Everything can be worked on, but mainly my shot and ball handling and basketball IQ.”

Joe, 6-4, 170, of Fort Smith Northside proved to one of the better shooters in the nation this spring and summer while playing for the Hawks. He shot 47.9 percent from beyond the 3-point line during Adidas Gauntlet play.

He’s expected to play point guard this season for the Grizzlies. Joe sees an opportunity for improvement.

“I think it will help my game progress a lot in helping in getting those point guard qualities, dishing the ball, handling it, taking care of it,” Joe said. “Being the floor general, making sure everyone are in their spots.”

Joe also wants to improve his strength and increase his weight to the 180-pound range.

“I’m pretty sure a lot of people can agree with that. I think once that happens I’ll make a big jump in my game," Joe said.

Henderson and Joe attended the Hawks Banquet that honored and celebrated all age groups in the organization Sunday. The event is likely the last time both will see their former teammates in one setting.

“It’s kind of sad because I’m going to miss these guys,” Henderson said. “It really upset me that it ended so soon.”

Joe also had a difficult time processing his thoughts.

“There’s a lot of emotions,” Joe said. “I’ve been with these boys all my life. There’s bonds that can’t be broken.”