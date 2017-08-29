Pit bull scheduled to be euthanized stolen in break-in at North Little Rock animal shelter

A thief broke into the North Little Rock Animal Shelter and stole a pit bull that was scheduled to be euthanized in September, North Little Rock police said.

According to a police report, the shelter took the pit bull on July 21 after the dog's owner was warned that he was violating a city ordinance by keeping the dog.

A few weeks later, on Aug. 10, a judge ordered the shelter to euthanize the dog after a 30-day waiting period, during which the owner could appeal.

David Miles, the shelter's director, said the owner visited his dog nearly every day.

Then, on Aug. 18, Miles came into work and found a hole in the wall. Someone had kicked in a wooden fence, cut through the wall and taken the dog.

Security footage reportedly shows a white Mazda pulling up to the shelter on Championship Drive around 7:50 p.m. the night before.

As of Tuesday, the dog had not been recovered.

Police said an investigation is ongoing. No suspects were named.