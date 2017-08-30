Home / Latest News /
For 4th day, crews search for missing 33-year-old hiker at Arkansas park
For a fourth day, crews were searching for a hiker who went missing at a state park in Northwest Arkansas.
The hiker, identified by authorities as 33-year-old Rodney Letterman of Bartlesville, Okla., was last seen Sunday while hiking with a friend at Devil’s Den State Park.
When the friend returned after a trip to his car, Letterman was nowhere to be found.
Letterman’s cellphone was found, and the hiker reportedly had about 1-and-a-half liters of water with him.
Meg Matthews, a spokeswoman for Arkansas State Parks, said Wednesday morning that Letterman had not yet been found.
Letterman stands about 6 feet tall and weighs around 240 pounds, according to authorities.
