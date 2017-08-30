Clerk: FOIA training set for 1 Arkansas city's officials accused of violating law

FORT SMITH — A prosecuting attorney won't press charges against officials of a western Arkansas city who he says violated the Freedom of Information Act by discussing city business in emails. But a city clerk says the board is scheduled for FOIA training soon.

Prosecutor Dan Shue said in a letter to the Fort Smith Board of Directors that the public should be privy to all board discussion.

Attorney Joey McCutchen filed two FOIA lawsuits on behalf of a resident. One is against the city, and the other is against City Directors Keith Lau, Andre Good and Mike Lorenz.

Shue cautioned that the sheriff's office and his office will "be compelled by the law to take further action" if it happens again.

City Clerk Sherri Gard told the Southwest Times Record that the board of directors is scheduled to take FOIA training on Sept. 26.