Fight intervener

shot, police say

A woman was shot in the leg outside a vacant Little Rock home during an altercation among multiple people Tuesday, police said.

Officers were called around 10:35 a.m. to the intersection of West 17th and South Elm streets.

Steve Moore, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said around six people were involved in an argument that ended in the victim, a black woman in her early 20s, being struck by gunfire.

The victim reportedly had tried to break up the fight, according to police.

Authorities said another woman at the scene of the fight had a gun pointed at her head. She was taken to a hospital as a precaution, Moore said.

The shooter, described as a black man in his early 20s who stands about 5 feet 8 inches tall and has long braided hair, fled behind the vacant residence toward Cedar Street.

Two other people are also considered persons of interest, Moore said.

Moore said the victim was transported to a local hospital and was in stable condition as of shortly before noon Tuesday.

Golf cart's driver

arrested on I-630

A 22-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday after he drove a golf cart on a Little Rock interstate, police said.

Corey James Hern of Little Rock was spotted by a police officer driving a golf cart on an Interstate 630 off-ramp at University Avenue sometime before 3:30 a.m., according to a report.

Hern was stopped and was found to be in possession of a pipe used to smoke illegal drugs, according to an arrest report.

Hern was arrested on charges of driving an unlawful vehicle on an interstate as well as possessing an instrument of a crime.

A court date is set for Oct. 4.

Police vehicle hit;

LR woman charged

A woman was arrested on drug charges Monday after her vehicle collided head-on with a Little Rock police unit, authorities said.

An officer was traveling north near the 6100 block of Geyer Springs Road when a vehicle ran into the police unit head-on, according to a police report.

The officer then pulled the vehicle over and spoke with the woman, identified as 27-year-old LaQuesha Graham of Little Rock.

The report did not indicate whether anyone was injured in the collision.

Police noted on the report there was a "strong smell" of marijuana coming from inside Graham's vehicle. A green, leafy substance was found in the center console, and a scale was also located, police said.

Graham was arrested around 9:40 p.m. Monday on misdemeanor charges of possessing drugs and possessing an instrument of a crime.

Shelter thief takes

condemned dog

A thief broke into the North Little Rock Animal Shelter and stole a pit bull terrier that was scheduled to be euthanized in September, North Little Rock police said.

According to a police report, the shelter took the dog on July 21 after its owner was warned that he was violating a city ordinance by keeping the dog.

A few weeks later, on Aug. 10, a judge ordered the shelter to euthanize the dog after a 30-day waiting period, during which the owner could appeal.

David Miles, the shelter's director, said the owner visited his dog nearly every day.

Then, on Aug. 18, Miles came into work and found a hole in the wall. Someone had kicked in a wooden fence, cut through the wall and taken the dog.

Security footage reportedly shows a white Mazda pulling up to the shelter on Championship Drive around 7:50 p.m. the night before.

Metro on 08/30/2017