ROYALS

Pitcher cited for DUI

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Royals pitcher Danny Duffy has been cited for driving under the influence in suburban Kansas City last weekend, another headache for a team already struggling on the field.

Duffy had left the team's road trip to return to Kansas City for an MRI exam on his ailing left elbow. The team was playing a three-game series in Cleveland that concluded Sunday, and was headed home about the same time Duffy was cited Sunday night. Overland Park police spokesman Brian Payne did not have any additional details.

Royals General Manager Dayton Moore said "we are obviously disappointed in the news" and that details were being gathered about what happened.

"I do know that Danny has always been accountable as a member of this organization and we expect the same accountability from him as this process moves forward," Moore said. "We obviously do not condone anyone driving while under the influence, but this is now a legal matter and we will allow the process to unfold and cannot comment any further."

Duffy's first appearance in municipal court is scheduled for Sept. 19.

The personable Duffy is one of the organization's most popular players, not only for his on-field production but his work in the community. He has raised thousands of dollars for charities ranging from animal shelters to children's hospitals while donating his time to several other events.

The left-hander signed a $65 million, five-year contract extension earlier this year, a deal that many believed was below market value. Duffy said he signed the contract because of the way the Kansas City community had embraced him during his up-and-down career, which included a brief period away from the game and a season lost to Tommy John surgery.

MARLINS

Stanton ties HR record

WASHINGTON -- Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton has tied the major league record with his 18th home run in August, bashing his 51st of the season in the first inning of a game against the Washington Nationals.

Stanton matched the mark set by Rudy York with the Detroit Tigers in August 1937. Stanton's drive Tuesday night off Edwin Jackson landed deep in the left-field stands and came after a 26-minute rain delay. He extended the Marlins' franchise record for most home runs in a month.

Stanton is two shy of tying Sammy Sosa for the most home runs in any month. Sosa had 20 in June 1998 and finished with 66 that season.

Stanton entered Tuesday batting .381 with 35 RBI in August. He's won a pair of NL Player of the Week awards this month.

On Sunday, Stanton became the first NL player since Prince Fielder in 2007 to hit at least 50 home runs in a season.

TWINS

All-Star Nathan to retire

MINNEAPOLIS -- Six-time All-Star Joe Nathan, who is eighth on the all-time list with 377 saves, has decided at age 42 to retire.

The Minnesota Twins, where Nathan spent eight years, announced their plan to host a retirement news conference Friday for Nathan. He will throw out a ceremonial first pitch before the game against Kansas City, following a video tribute.

For the Twins, Nathan had a 2.16 ERA, a franchise-leading 260 saves and 561 strikeouts in 463 1/3 innings.

Acquired from San Francisco before the 2004 season, Nathan was Minnesota's closer until an elbow injury in 2010 required Tommy John surgery. He had a second ligament replacement procedure with Detroit in 2015 and has pitched in only 10 major league games since then.

Nathan was released in spring training by Washington.

INDIANS, YANKEES

Makeup game today

NEW YORK -- The game between the Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees on Tuesday night was rained out.

With rain forecast throughout the night, the Yankees announced the postponement hours before the scheduled start.

The game will be made up as the second game of a single-admission doubleheader today. The first game will start at 12:05 p.m. Central, with the second game to begin about 30 minutes after the end of the opener.

The Indians, who lead the AL Central by seven games, beat the Yankees 6-2 on Monday night for their fifth consecutive victory. New York is second in the AL East, 3 1/2 games behind Boston.

BRAVES, PHILLIES

Doubleheader set

PHILADELPHIA -- The game between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night was rained out.

The Phillies announced the postponement hours before the scheduled start, with rain forecast all night.

The game will be made up today as part of a single-admission doubleheader. The first game will start at 11:05 p.m. Central.

The Phillies, winners of two consecutive, have the worst record in baseball. The Braves have lost three in a row and seven of 10.

Sports on 08/30/2017