Police: Woman stabbed multiple times while walking at historic trail in Arkansas; 1 arrested

Police say a man has been arrested on a battery charge after a woman was stabbed and hurt while walking at a historic trail in Arkansas on Wednesday morning.

The 44-year-old victim, Anong Wendy Chanthavongsy, suffered multiple stab wounds to her back, neck and head areas, said Sgt. Daniel Grubbs of the Fort Smith Police Department.

The stabbing happened around 11:35 a.m. as Chanthavongsy was at the Fort Smith National Historic Site Trail, which is east of the Arkansas River off Parker Avenue, Grubbs said.

Officers were approached by Chanthavongsy, who asked for help and said that she had been attacked from behind. She was able to provide the attacker's last known direction of travel.

Elijah Reed, 26, was found and arrested in the 900 block Garrison Avenue shortly after the attack. He faces one count of first-degree battery, records show.

The stabbing is being investigated as a "random act of violence." No link was found between the victim and Reed.

The weapon has not been found and is believed to have been thrown into the Arkansas River, police said.

Chanthavongsy was taken to a local hospital, where she remained in stable condition as of around 4 p.m.