SMACKOVER 14, HARMONY GROVE 6

MAGNOLIA -- Smackover pitched a shutout in the second half to turn back Harmony Grove (0-1) on the campus of Southern Arkansas University.

Smackover trailed 6-0 at halftime before Dexter Crockett scored on an 18-yard run up the middle with 6:10 left in the third quarter. Roshard Boone passed to Dawson Biggers for the two-point conversion to give the Buckaroos a lead they would not relinquish.

Corbin Lee rushed for 117 yards on 19 attempts for Smackover (1-0). Crockett added 67 yards, while Boone completed 12 of 25 passes for 109 yards through the air, completing passes to seven different receivers.