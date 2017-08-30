Woman traveling with 2 goats in car falls asleep, crashes on interstate, police say

GUILFORD, Vt. — Vermont State Police say a Maine woman and two goats that were riding in her car were unhurt after she fell asleep while traveling on Interstate 91 in Guilford.

Rescue crews were called to the one-vehicle crash at about 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the northbound car driven by 70-year-old Anne Mayer of Raymond, Maine, drifted into the median and hit the beginning of a guardrail. The car got stuck on the guardrails, but neither Mayer nor her goats were injured.

Police did not say why Mayer had goats in her car.