Caughel shuts out Cards as Travs roll

TRAVELERS 3, CARDINALS 0

Lindsey Caughel tossed a three-hit shutout, leading the Arkansas Travelers to a 3-0 victory over the Springfield Cardinals on Wednesday in front of 2,722 fans at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

Caughel (10-10) struck out two to pick up the victory.

Arkansas scored its runs when Willie Argo hit a solo home run, his first of the season, in the sixth inning and Seth Mejias-Brean hit a two-run single in the seventh. Second baseman Nelson Ward was the only Travs player to have multiple hits, finishing 2 for 3 out of the ninth spot in the batting order.

Zac Gallen (4-5) went 6 innings, allowing 3 runs and 5 hits while striking out 4 to take the loss for Springfield. Reliever Rowan Wick replaced Gallen in the seventh inning and gave up 2 hits with 1 strikeout in his 2 innings of work. Eric Carter worked the ninth for the Cardinals, allowing one walk while inducing a pop out and two fly outs.

The Cardinals were held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the Travs' staff recorded its ninth shutout of the year.

Today’s game

TRAVELERS AT CARDINALS

WHEN 7:10 p.m. Central WHERE Hammons Field, Springfield, Mo. RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas WEBSITE travs.com PITCHERS Travelers: LHP Kyle Hunter (1-0, 4.75 ERA); Cardinals: LHP Austin Gomber (10-7, 3.42 ERA)

A LOOK AHEAD

TODAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m. FRIDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m. SATURDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 6:10 p.m. SUNDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 2:10 p.m. MONDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 2:10 p.m. END OF REGULAR SEASON

Sports on 08/31/2017