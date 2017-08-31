Home / Latest News /
Little Rock sports bar burglarized; cash register, electronics stolen, police say
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 1:16 p.m.
Police are investigating after a Little Rock sports bar's front door was found shattered Wednesday and a cash register and Apple devices were missing from the business, authorities said.
Little Rock police officers were called at 12:24 p.m. to a commercial burglary at Robert's Sports Bar & Grill at 7212 Geyer Springs Road, according to a police report.
The glass door was broken, and the cash register, an iPad and an Apple cellphone were missing, the report said.
An official with the bar reportedly cleaned up the glass and boarded up the business.
The total missing or damaged property was estimated at $1,430.
Police were unable to lift fingerprints. No suspect was named on the report.
LR1955 says... August 31, 2017 at 3:14 p.m.
Geyer Springs Road, it figures. Maybe if the city changes the name of the street, crime will drop.... just like changing part of Asher to Col Glenn...yea, right.
