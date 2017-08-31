Robbed of car keys, owner pulls battery

A 48-year-old Little Rock man removed the battery from his car after a gunman demanded his keys and then fled with them Tuesday night in the parking lot of Little Rock's soon-to-be-closed Kmart.

It happened about 8:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the store on North Rodney Parham Road, west of Interstate 430, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim told investigators he was getting into his Dodge Challenger when a man asked for a lighter and returned a short time later brandishing a black handgun. The gunman got into the car but then got out.

The victim removed the car's battery so the robber wouldn't be able to return and drive off in the car, the report noted.

In leg stabbing, man in attic is arrested

Authorities arrested a man Wednesday after he was accused of stabbing a woman in the leg.

Robert Reaves, 45, was found hiding in the attic of his residence located at 13912 Arch Street Pike, according to a report from the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Authorities responded to the address and found a woman who said Reaves stabbed her in the thigh, according to the report, which said Reaves was found in the attic and arrested. He was charged with second-degree domestic battery.

