Police: After review of video, new charge added for Arkansas man arrested while 'acting crazy' without pants on

An Arkansas man who was arrested earlier this month in Hot Springs while "acting crazy" and not wearing any pants will face a new charge after video taken while he was in custody showed him hiding a white plastic bag, authorities said.

Brannon Beau Nixon, 38, is now facing a charge of tampering with physical evidence, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Thursday.

Nixon was first arrested on Aug. 11 on two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia a misdemeanor count of public intoxication after police responded to reports of a man “acting crazy and flopping around” while wearing underwear in the 3100 block of Central Avenue, police wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

An updated affidavit cited by the newspaper said video taken inside the video that transported Nixon to jail showed him remove a plastic bag from his sock, place it in his mouth and then insert it into a body cavity.

A warrant was issued and Nixon was arrested on the new charge Tuesday, online records show. He remained in the Garland County jail Thursday morning with bail set at $1,500.

When officers asked why Nixon wasn't wearing pants before his initial arrest, he reportedly answered, “I do have pants on” before looking down.

“I have no idea how they came off,” police reported he then said.

The affidavit noted that Nixon had red, bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on his feet.

A Sept. 25 court date is scheduled.

