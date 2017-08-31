Position-by-position analysis

Quarterback

Florida A&M’s Ryan Stanley completed 128 of 227 passes for 1,362 yards in 2016, with 8 TDs, 5 INTs and a 114.01 efficiency rating as a freshman while earning MEAC rookie of the week honors three times. Stanley, a 6-3, 190-pounder nicknamed “California,” was 19 of 32 for 217 yards last week and rushed for 21 yards and a TD. Senior Vincent Jefferies was 1 of 6 for 5 yards and ran in a 12-yard TD.

Fifth-year senior Austin Allen had a very strong training camp in terms of ball security, footwork and decision making. If pass protection makes strides, he should improve on his 2016 numbers: 245 of 401 for an SEC-high 3,430 yards, with 25 TDs and 15 INTs, and a 146.04 efficiency rating. Slashing the interception total by five or more is critical. Cole Kelley and Ty Storey are the top backups and could see playing time today.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Running backs

Redshirt freshman Ricky Henrilus rushed for 81 yards in the opener, the fourth-highest total among FCS teams. Former walk-on Devin Bowers, who had a team-high 398 rushing yards last season, ran for 41 yards against Texas Southern. The Rattlers like to throw swing and drop-off passes to their backs in the flats.

Arkansas plans to use Devwah Whaley (110-602, 3 TDs), David Williams (56-244, 3) and freshman Chase Hayden and roll with the hot hand. Hayden made one of the biggest splashes in camp. Freshman Maleek Williams could also play. Kendrick Jackson and Hayden Johnson are expected to be improved at fullback.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Receivers/Tight ends

Brandon Norwood, a 6-1 senior, was named third-team All-MEAC after catching 51 passes for 458 yards and 4 TDs in 2016. He caught 5 passes for 63 yards and a TD last week. Chaviss Murphy (1-16) is 6-6 and offers a matchup problem. Marcus Williams (3-51) is a 5-11 sophomore, and Kareem Smith (3-38) is a 5-11 senior. Tight end Desmond Noird (1-9) is 6-3, 230.

Jared Cornelius (32-515, 4 TDs) is questionable with a tight back, leaving Deon Stewart (2-34), La’Michael Pettway (1-10, 1 TD), converted tailback T.J. Hammonds and freshman Jordan Jones as the “veterans” of the corps. Transfers Jonathan Nance and Brandon Martin have opportunities for impact, along with freshmen Koilan Jackson, De’Vion Warren and Jarrod Barnes. Austin Cantrell, Cheyenne O’Grady and Jeremy Patton look like the top tight ends.

ADVANTAGE Even

Line

Florida A&M’s front is anchored by tackles Rashad Williams and Loubens Polinice, who caught a TD pass in 2016. C Osman Aguilera (6-4, 295) is a three-year starter. The guards are sophomore LG Obinna Nwankwo and freshman RG Andre Regis. The Rattlers average 6-4, 287 pounds, more than 30 pounds lighter per man than the Hogs.

Preseason second-team All-America C Frank Ragnow, who has made 26 consecutive starts, is the standout for Arkansas. Guard Hjalte Froholt made major improvements in the offseason. Former walk-on Johnny Gibson made 5 starts at RG last year. Tackles Colton Jackson and Brian Wallace will be tested this season. Arkansas averages 6-5 1/2, 319 pounds.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

DEFENSE

Line

Florida A&M lines up in a base 4-3, with David Richardson (3 tackles, 1.5 sacks) and Emilio Gibbs (4, 0.5 sacks), a 6-1, 315-pounder at the tackle spots. The Rattlers ran effective stunts vs. Texas Southern last week. LE Elijah Price (1 PBU) and RE Calvin Darville (1 PBU) start on the edges. Josh Crutchfield, Antonio Miller, Elijah Watkins and Adarius Smith add depth.

Sophomore LE McTelvin Agim (27, 5.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks) has the most experience on the young Hogs front. Senior Bijhon Jackson (9, 4.5, 2.5) leads the NG trio with Austin Capps (12, 1.5, 0.5) and Dylan Hays ready for a big senior season. T.J. Smith (4, 1.5 TFL) looks to start at RE. Top backups are Armon Watts (1), Jake Hall (1), freshmen Briston Guidry and Jonathan Marshall and transfer Michael Taylor.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Linebackers

MLB Jibreel Hazley (2) is 6-2, 227 pounds. He’s flanked on the 4-3 front by junior Elijah Richardson (2), 6-1, 215, and freshman Elijah Jones, a 5-11, 190-pounder. Jakaris Wilson (4) isn’t on the two-deep this week, while Raashed Kennion, Doyle Grimes and Quenteze Gallon are on the depth chart for the Rattlers.

A healthy Dre Greenlaw (42, 2 fumble recoveries) and De’Jon Harris (37, 2 TFL) could be formidable inside. The 3-4 was installed to accentuate OLB Randy Ramsey (23, 5.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks). Dwayne Eugene (44, 1 INT), Karl Roesler (7, 1.5 TFL), Gabe Richardson and Hayden Henry play OLB, while freshmen Dee Walker and Grant Morgan are top backups at ILB.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Secondary

Backup FS Jalene Douse (7) led FAMU in tackles last week. Freshman SS Terry Jefferson (1 PBU) delivered some big hits in the opener. Andrew Hines, a redshirt freshman listed as the starting FS, had no stats last week. The top corners are Jules Dornevil (3), who broke up two passes but was beaten for a 35-yard TD last week, and Orlando McKinley (2), a 5-8 junior.

Arkansas sports its most experienced secondary in many years with CBs Ryan Pulley (47, 2 INT, 13 PBU), Henre’ Toliver (45, 2 INT, 6 PBU) and Kevin Richardson (7 tackles in 1 game), and safeties Josh Liddell (63, 2 INT), Santos Ramirez (43, 1 INT) and De’Andre Coley (37, 2 forced fumbles) all with considerable playing time. Freshman CBs Chevin Calloway and Kamren Curl should play.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Special teams

The kicking game was an adventure last week with recently added Aly Yahia missing a short field goal and having a PAT blocked with Khalil Clark suspended. Punt returner Kareem Smith made some questionable decisions and had one long return called back by penalty. Orlando McKinley averaged 27 yards on 2 kick returns. Chris Faddoul averaged 36 yards on four punts.

Cole Hedlund (14-22 FGs, 83-83 PATs in his career) won the starting job with a solid camp. Blake Johnson (47.0 avg. on 2 punts) is the new punter. Henre’ Toliver looks to be punt returner if Jared Cornelius isn’t ready. The lead kickoff return men are Deon Stewart (20.0 avg. in 2016) and Jonathan Nance. The Hogs will miss kick-block expert Dan Skipper.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Intangibles

Florida A&M’s greatest advantage comes from the fact the Rattlers have already played a game and came out on top 29-7 against Texas Southern last week. After that solid performance, the Rattlers should have confidence to deploy against the Hogs. On the down side, the Rattlers had only four days between games and traveled by bus to Little Rock.

Arkansas has everything on its side with the exception of 2017 game experience. A larger roster, more scholarships, a stronger two-deep and the home crowd all break in the Hogs’ favor. There’s also the clear bit of inspiration driving the Razorbacks, their uninspiring finish to the 2016 season with back-to-back second half shutouts.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas