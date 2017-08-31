THE WEEKEND TEN

1 WAGONS

Rumbling wagons will tear through ranch land at the annual National Championship Chuckwagon Race, through Sunday at the Bar of Ranch, 2848 Shake Rag Road, Clinton. The main races are at 1 p.m. Friday-Sunday; other activities include a children's rodeo, rides and music. Admission through Saturday is $30 per day, $15 for children 6-12; Sunday admission is $20, $10 for children. Call (501) 745-8407 or (501) 745-5250 or visit chuckwagonraces.com.

2 WANDER

From Lake Chicot State Park in Lake Village to Devil's Den State Park in West Fork, parks across Arkansas will present special hikes, tours, programs in honor of State Parks Legacy Week, through Monday. Most activities are free. Call (888) 287-2757 or visit arkansasstateparks.com. See story on Page 5E.

3 WONDER

The Museum of Discovery, 500 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, will do a little myth busting for Science After Dark: Mythbusting, 6-9 p.m. today for 21-and-older science-and-fun fans. There will be pizza and a full cash bar and you can visit the museum galleries and hands-on, interactive exhibits. Tickets are $5. Visit museumofdiscovery.org/event/science-dark-mythbusting.

4 WRANGLE

A vaudeville team that split up years before in a long-festering dispute may have to patch up their differences when a big TV network wants them to reunite on the air in Neil Simon's The Sunshine Boys, onstage through Sept. 23 at Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock. Curtain times: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 12:40 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, with matinees only Wednesdays through Sept. 13. Doors and buffet open 90 minutes before curtain. Tickets are $35-$37, $23 for children 15 and younger; show only, $25 and $15. Call (501) 562-3131 or visit murrysdp.com.

5 WEDDING

Actor Emerson Collins and writer/director Del Shores will be on hand and hold a post-screening Q&A session for the Arkansas premiere of A Very Sordid Wedding, a film sequel to Shores' play and film Sordid Lives, 6 p.m. Sunday at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College's Center for Humanities and Arts, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. The Weekend Theater hosts the event. Doors open at 5:30. Tickets are $20 for the screening, $45 for VIP seating and the reception. Call (501) 374-3761 or visit weekendtheater.org.

6 WOW!

At dark on Sunday, Lake Hamilton will light up with Labor Day fireworks on the west side of Arkansas 7. The display will be synchronized to music by radio station KQUS-FM, 97.5. Admission is free. Call (501) 321-2027 or visit hotsprings.org.

7 WRIST

The Great Southern Stone Skipping Championships will be held at Fairfield Bay marina on Greers Ferry Lake starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. There will be competitions for teens and adults and for children 12 and under. The entry fee to compete is $10 and proceeds benefit the Arkansas Foodbank. Call (501) 884-6030.

8 WORKS

"Vertebrates: An Installation by Ben Butler," a large-scale, site-specific installation by the Memphis sculptor, and "Equivocal Exposures: Alternative Photographic Processes," photographs by Dallas artists Kalee Appleton, Mo Munley and Juan Alberto Negroni, plus Jesseca Ferguson of Boston and Clive Holden of Toronto, open 4-7 p.m. today at the Baum Gallery, McCastlain Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Both exhibitions will be up through Oct. 19. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday. Admission to the reception and the galleries is free. Call (501) 450-5793 or email bkyoung@uca.edu.

9 WATCH

The 26th Hot Springs JazzFest features jazz talents from around the area and the country, today-Sunday at various Spa City venues. The weekend includes a Classical & Jazz Blow Out, 7 p.m. Friday at the Five Star Theatre, 701 Central Ave. (6 p.m. dinner and show, $50; show only $35); the "Jazz in the Streets" concert at 11 a.m. Saturday under the Broadway Street Sky-Bridge (free); and the St. Luke's Episcopal Church's Jazz Mass, 10:45 a.m. Sunday at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 228 Spring St. See the complete lineup at HSJazzSociety.org; call (501) 627-2425. See Music Scene on Page 5E.

10 WAIL

Blues and R&B singer Denise LaSalle headlines the sixth annual Legendary Blues Festival, 5 p.m. Saturday at the Cherry Street Pavilion, on Cherry Street in downtown Helena-West Helena. Gates open at 3. Also performing: blues musicians Omar Cunningham, Billy Soul Bonds and Moby and comedian Playa Mook. The event also encompasses the Big Dog Barbecue Cook-off, swimsuit and six-pack competitions and a mechanical bull. A free Community Health Fair, in conjunction with Lee County Co-Operative Clinic, will offer health and wellness testing, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sponsors are radio stations KCLT-FM, 104.9; KAKJ-FM, 105.3; and WNEV-FM, 98.7. Admission is $20 in advance, $30 at the gate. Call (870) 572-9506 or visit force3radio.com.

