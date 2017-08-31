Home / Latest News /
While waiting at Little Rock stop sign, driver's cash taken by armed robber, he tells police
This article was published today at 12:06 p.m.
A man who is new to the Little Rock area was robbed of cash while waiting at a stop sign, he told police.
According to a report, officers responded to the 27-year-old man's home shortly after 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.
He told police that he was driving around to acclimate himself to his new home and stopped at the intersection of Warren and Fairfield drives, which is near the Southwest Community Center off Baseline Road.
A male robber reportedly approached while the man was stopped and pointed a gun at his driver's-side door, demanding cash. The victim told officers that he gave $20 to the gunman, who then "backed away" and fled the area.
No suspects were named at the time of the report, and the only description available for the robber was that he walked with a limp.
Tigermule says... August 31, 2017 at 12:50 p.m.
Welcome to LR. Now this dude is acclimated to his new surroundings, he will likely be looking for a different area in which to live.
