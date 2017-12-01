Rollover accident kills Osceola man

A 52-year-old Osceola man died after the vehicle he was driving rolled over off an Arkansas highway and eventually came to a rest in water, Arkansas State Police reported.

The crash happened about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday as John Henry Reed Jr. was traveling west on Arkansas 148 in Craighead County, according to a preliminary report.

State police said Reed's 2008 Kia traveled off the road's north side and struck a nearby guardrail, causing the vehicle to roll over into water. Reed was killed, according to the report.

It was cloudy, but roads were dry at the time of the crash, state police reported.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

Metro on 12/01/2017