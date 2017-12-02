The Gift of the Magi at Rep is short, sweet holiday classic

Too bad stores didn't offer gift cards, online shopping and return policies back in 1905.

James and Della -- the New York newlyweds at the center of The Gift of the Magi -- would not have been in such a hairy predicament.

The musical, based on O. Henry's short story of the same name, made its world premiere Friday night at The Arkansas Repertory Theatre, under the direction of John Miller-Stephany, the Rep's producing artistic director. The book is by Jeffrey Hatcher, with music by Andrew Cooke and lyrics by Maggie-Kate Coleman.

In the Christmas classic, a husband and wife of modest means give up their most cherished possessions -- for James, an heirloom pocket watch, and for Della, her long, shiny locks -- to give the other a special Christmas gift. The modern audience must realize these are significant sacrifices in the pre-iPhone early 20th century, when men still used watches to tell time, and women couldn't just pop in hair extensions. The moral, borrowing from "The Magi" song: "Love isn't measured by what we buy."

It's a sweet story, done simply and swiftly (90 minutes with no intermission). A tiered stage, basic cityscape and windows wearing wreaths serve as the set. Songs -- 17 in all -- are straightforward. There are only four cast members: James (Jesse Carrey-Beaver), Della (Laura Sudduth), Wise Man (Michael Keyloun) and Wise Woman (Sandy York). What's not small is the work done by the hilarious Keyloun and precious York who masterfully play multiple characters, constantly changing outfits and accents without missing a beat.

While the singing was strong, the songs were largely forgettable. Not one melody stuck with us after the show, even from a few numbers that seemed to last forever. A good choice would be to shorten "Choices." And "An Exchange," between Della and Wise Woman as a wig dealer, seemed as long as Della's hair.

The Gift of the Magi will be performed again at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday. More performances will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 24, Arkansas Repertory Theatre, Sixth and Main streets, Little Rock.

Tickets range from $15 (student rush -- day of the performance) to $48. Call (501) 378-0405 or visit therep.org/attend.

Metro on 12/02/2017