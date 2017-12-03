Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, December 03, 2017, 3:49 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Hatfield woman killed in collision

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 3:31 a.m. Updated today at 3:31 a.m.

A Hatfield woman died Friday after the vehicle she was driving struck a truck in Scott County, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Mary Turpin, 65, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet HHR south on U.S. 71 south of Y City just before 4:30 p.m. when the vehicle crossed into the other lane and hit a northbound 2016 International Harvester truck, state police reported.

Turpin was killed. No other injuries were reported.

The weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the accident, state police reported.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

Metro on 12/03/2017

Print Headline: Hatfield woman killed in collision

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Hatfield woman killed in collision

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online