Hatfield woman killed in collision

A Hatfield woman died Friday after the vehicle she was driving struck a truck in Scott County, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Mary Turpin, 65, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet HHR south on U.S. 71 south of Y City just before 4:30 p.m. when the vehicle crossed into the other lane and hit a northbound 2016 International Harvester truck, state police reported.

Turpin was killed. No other injuries were reported.

The weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the accident, state police reported.

Metro on 12/03/2017