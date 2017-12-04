58-year-old Arkansan dies after van crosses road, hits parking lot sign

A 58-year-old man died in St. Francis County on Saturday after his van hit a sign, authorities said.

According to a report from Arkansas State Police, Kenneth S. Zane of Forrest City was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Venture south on North Washington Street around 3:40 p.m. when the van crossed the road and hit a sign in a parking lot.

Police said Zane suffered fatal injuries.

Conditions at the time of the crash were reported to be clear and dry.

At least 457 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads this year according to preliminary data.