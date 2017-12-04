Arkansas man killed when motorcycle runs off highway, into trees

A 60-year-old Clarkridge man was killed Saturday afternoon when his motorcycle crashed off a state highway and into trees, authorities said.

William B. Cockrum was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson north on Arkansas 5 around 3:45 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the the highway north of Baxter County Road 791, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The motorcycle reportedly then struck several trees. Cockrum suffered fatal injuries.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

The death is one of at least 457 in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.