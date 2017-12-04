Forecasters say severe storms possible in part of Arkansas as cold front approaches

LITTLE ROCK — Severe thunderstorms with high winds, hail and possibly tornadoes were forecast from the Southern Plains to Illinois and Iowa as a strong cold front approaches the region.

The Storm Prediction Center said the strongest storms were possible from the Ozarks into northeastern Missouri. Humid air extended from Texas into Iowa on Monday morning, but a cold front was expected to cross the region overnight.

Forecasters said a line of thunderstorms would form before sunset Monday and said there was a slight risk of severe storms from near Fort Smith to the Mississippi River valley north of St. Louis. High winds and hail were the biggest threat but there was also a slight chance of tornadoes.

The storms would last longest in Oklahoma and Arkansas, according to forecasters.