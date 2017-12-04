Mike Anderson press conference notes

— Follow along as Mike Anderson recaps the Houston loss and previews Colorado State.

Mike Anderson

— Good chance to play a home game. Seems like they've been gone for a while. The road wasn't kind Saturday.

— Have to get more defensive. They're trying to outscore people. There may be some shakeups in the lineup.

— Colorado State just beat a good Colorado team and played with Florida State for 35 minutes.

— Want to establish tempo and set it for the defense.

— Thought they had a hangover with the UConn game, believed the hype. Played a true road game against a good Houston team and you have to be able to respond. Didn't get off to a good start on the road, which isn't a good sign. Have to have that sense of urgency.

— Can't let that game have an effect on Colorado State. Hogs aren't as good as they think they are.

— C.J. Jones is getting more comfortable out on the floor. Defensively doing some good things and rebounding. Looks more comfortable coming off screens. His minutes will continue to go up.

— Lorenzo Jenkins should be ready to go. Has played well this year.

— Dustin Thomas did some good stuff, led them in rebounding. Teams are going to guard their guards on the perimeter and pack the paint, so having some shooting helps.

— Need more cuts, curls on offense. Were stagnant against Houston.

— CSU runs more motion.

— Gafford has to learn how to play without fouling. Could just go ahead and throw him out as a starter even with the foul trouble.

— Arlando Cook is ready. Didn't play against Houston, but he's ready. There are some guys who fix things on defense. In the Minnesota game, Arlando Cook and Manny Watkins were a good defensive unit. You're trying to find different lineups and who gels. He'll have 9-10 starters, but the most important thing is playing time.

— Gafford's shoulder is OK.

— Larry Eustachy is an outstanding coach.