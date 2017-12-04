Home /
Mike Anderson press conference notes
By Jimmy Carter
This article was published today at 2:24 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Follow along as Mike Anderson recaps the Houston loss and previews Colorado State.
Mike Anderson
— Good chance to play a home game. Seems like they've been gone for a while. The road wasn't kind Saturday.
— Have to get more defensive. They're trying to outscore people. There may be some shakeups in the lineup.
— Colorado State just beat a good Colorado team and played with Florida State for 35 minutes.
— Want to establish tempo and set it for the defense.
— Thought they had a hangover with the UConn game, believed the hype. Played a true road game against a good Houston team and you have to be able to respond. Didn't get off to a good start on the road, which isn't a good sign. Have to have that sense of urgency.
— Can't let that game have an effect on Colorado State. Hogs aren't as good as they think they are.
— C.J. Jones is getting more comfortable out on the floor. Defensively doing some good things and rebounding. Looks more comfortable coming off screens. His minutes will continue to go up.
— Lorenzo Jenkins should be ready to go. Has played well this year.
— Dustin Thomas did some good stuff, led them in rebounding. Teams are going to guard their guards on the perimeter and pack the paint, so having some shooting helps.
— Need more cuts, curls on offense. Were stagnant against Houston.
— CSU runs more motion.
— Gafford has to learn how to play without fouling. Could just go ahead and throw him out as a starter even with the foul trouble.
— Arlando Cook is ready. Didn't play against Houston, but he's ready. There are some guys who fix things on defense. In the Minnesota game, Arlando Cook and Manny Watkins were a good defensive unit. You're trying to find different lineups and who gels. He'll have 9-10 starters, but the most important thing is playing time.
— Gafford's shoulder is OK.
— Larry Eustachy is an outstanding coach.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Mike Anderson press conference notes
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.