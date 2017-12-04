PHOTO: 3-vehicle wreck on I-30 in North Little Rock leaves man dead, coroner says

An Arkansas man was killed in a wreck that caused delays on Interstate 30 in North Little Rock on Monday morning, according to Pulaski County Coroner Gerone Hobbs.

In an email alert sent at 10:35 a.m., the Arkansas Department of Transportation said all lanes of the eastbound ramp leading to Interstate 40 were closed. The agency called it an "extremely bad" wreck on Twitter.

The lanes were reopened about 11:30 a.m., though the department said it may take time for the area to clear.

Hobbs said at least three vehicles were involved in the wreck and multiple people were injured.

Arkansas State Police did not have further information Monday morning.

