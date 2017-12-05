Clemson co-offensive coordinator wins Broyles Award honoring college football's top assistant

Clemson co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott on Tuesday was awarded the 2017 Broyles Award, which honors college football’s top assistant coach.

Elliott’s offense at Clemson averages 35.2 points per game, and the Tigers earned the top seed in the College Football Playoff.

“It means so much because for me, football saved my life,” said Elliott, who is the second consecutive Clemson assistant to win the award. “Overcoming a lot of adversity as a child, I ran to the game of football. I ran to sports, and it was the coaches who had an impact on me and encouraged me, kept me motivated and kept me from going down the wrong path.”

The Tigers' defensive coordinator, Brent Venables, received the award last year.

The Broyles Award was created in 1996 to recognize Frank Broyles' legacy of selecting and developing successful assistants. Broyles was the head football coach at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville from 1958 to 1976. He died Aug. 14.

The award ceremony takes place in Little Rock each year.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.