Hot Springs man arrested in assault

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man was arrested Thursday on a felony assault charge stemming from allegations he shot at another man last month.

Markevin Dewayne Taylor, 24, was charged with aggravated assault.

According to an affidavit, on Nov. 3, Hot Springs police went to a storage facility at 556 Files Road, where a man said he had just been assaulted by a man he knew only as Mark.

The man said the assailant got out of a black passenger car and walked toward him, and he noticed he had a silver revolver in the waistband of his pants. As he got closer, the man suddenly pulled the gun out and shouted at him.

The victim said he got in his truck to flee and the man shot one round toward him as he left. He told police the man lived in the 200 block of Leonard Street and gave a description of his car which was usually parked in the driveway.

On Nov. 5, the victim provided police with a photo of the suspect and identified him as Markevin Taylor. Officers went to the 200 block of Leonard and found a black Hyundai Sonata parked at the residence and noted the license plate registered to Taylor.

On Nov. 6, detective Mark Fallis compared a driver's license photo and Facebook photos of Taylor to the photo provided by the victim and reportedly confirmed it was the same person.

A warrant for his arrest was later issued.

Metro on 12/05/2017