New Ten Commandments monument to have extra protection around base

The second version of a Ten Commandments monument at the Arkansas Capitol is slated have extra protections to prevent it from meeting the same fate as the first one, which was destroyed less than a day after it was unveiled.

In a meeting Tuesday with architect Gary Clements, a subcommittee of the Arts and Grounds Commission at the state Capitol approved a new plan for the monument's base aimed at preventing its destruction. The original version was rammed with a car less than 24 hours after it debuted in June.

The plan calls for ringing the new monument with 3-foot-tall concrete bollards, similar to those around the Little Rock Nine Memorial on the Capitol's northeast side.

The bollards will discourage anyone from driving at the monument again, Clements said, though he acknowledged that it wasn't an all-encompassing solution to vandalism.

"You could put all the bollards in the world around it but it could be run over with a bulldozer," he said.

The protections will add $300 to $400 to the total cost, Clements said.

The committee will hold a public hearing on the proposal at 10 a.m. Thursday.