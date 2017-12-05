Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, December 05, 2017, 10:04 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

PHOTOS: Strong storms damage home west of Little Rock

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 9:15 a.m.

this-photo-posted-by-the-pulaski-county-sheriffs-office-shows-a-home-damaged-by-strong-storms-on-monday-night

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

This photo posted by the Pulaski County sheriff's office shows a home damaged by strong storms on Monday night.

Click here for larger versions
Photos by Pulaski County sheriff's office

Strong storms that moved through Arkansas on Monday night damaged at least one structure, though no injuries were reported.

The Pulaski County sheriff's office said a home in the 31000 block of Kanis Road, which is west of Little Rock near the Paron community, had its roof blown off. Trees and power lines were also reported down in that area.

An official with the National Weather Service said the damage was believed to be caused by high winds and not a tornado.

One tornado warning was issued Monday night in Arkansas in part of Logan County in western Arkansas. There were no reports of damage there, the weather service said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: PHOTOS: Strong storms damage home west of Little Rock

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online