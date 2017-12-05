Police: Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle wreck in Fayetteville

Fayetteville police say one person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday.

A motorcyclist was riding on East Joyce Boulevard, across from Paradise Valley Golf Course, when he collided with another vehicle around 11:30 a.m., Sgt. Anthony Murphy of the Fayetteville Police Department said.

Murphy added that the street was closed for multiple hours.

As of Tuesday afternoon, he could not provide further details about the wreck.

At least 459 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.