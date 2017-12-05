Home / Latest News /
Police: Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle wreck in Fayetteville
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 2:52 p.m.
Fayetteville police say one person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday.
A motorcyclist was riding on East Joyce Boulevard, across from Paradise Valley Golf Course, when he collided with another vehicle around 11:30 a.m., Sgt. Anthony Murphy of the Fayetteville Police Department said.
Murphy added that the street was closed for multiple hours.
As of Tuesday afternoon, he could not provide further details about the wreck.
At least 459 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle wreck in Fayetteville
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.