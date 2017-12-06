Panel orders judge to reconsider ruling in suit from woman who tripped on rug at Arkansas gas station

A judge in St. Francis County was ordered Wednesday to take another look at the case of a woman who sued a Love's Travel Stop after she tripped and fell on a rolled-up rug near the store's doorway.

At issue is whether or not the rolled-up rug presented an "obvious" danger to the woman, who claimed in court fillings that she could not look down to see the hazard as she was already in a neck brace.

The lower court judge, Mitchell Chalk, ruled in favor of the Love's store last year, finding that the rug did present clear danger for which the company was not liable.

On Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the Arkansas Court of Appeals reversed and remanded that decision back to the lower court.

The appeals judges also reversed Chalk's decision not to compel Love's to turn over an incident report prepared on the night of the 2011 accident.

