Purse with $1,200 taken in LR holdup

Little Rock police say a woman was robbed at gunpoint outside her apartment Monday morning.

According to a Little Rock Police Department report, the 36-year-old woman was in the breezeway at Westbridge Apartments, 2123 Labette Manor Drive, when two males approached her.

She told officers that one had a dark bubble jacket, a duffel bag and a silver revolver that he displayed as he demanded her purse. The other appeared to be acting as a lookout, police said.

The woman handed to the gunman her purse, which contained $1,200, the report said.

She told officers that she believed they had been staying in a vacant apartment in the complex. Police found the door to the apartment open, but no one was inside. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

One robber was described as a black male who stood 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighed about 150 pounds, and the other was described as a 5-foot-5 black male of medium build.

Gunman raids tills at Shipley's outlet

A second Little Rock doughnut shop was robbed Sunday morning, about three hours after the first was one robbed, authorities say.

Employees at Shipley Do-Nuts told officers that a man entered the shop at 2900 S. University Ave. about 8:40 a.m. and ordered a drink. During the transaction, a 28-year-old worker said, the man took out a small black handgun and demanded money from the register, according to a police report.

A second employee told officers that she moved back from the register while the gunman reached over the counter and took an undisclosed amount of cash. Then, the robber ordered her to open a second register, which she did, and he took money from there as well, the report states.

The robber reportedly left and ran east behind the shop.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Dunkin' Donuts at 10721 Kanis Road was also robbed about 5:10 a.m. Sunday by a robber armed with a knife or cutting instrument who stole about $700, Arkansas Online previously reported.

Police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said the robberies are not believed to be connected.

Rock-tosser loots two west LR salons

An officer responding to a break-in at a west Little Rock salon discovered a different salon had also been burglarized in the same shopping center, authorities say.

According to Police Department reports, the officer was called to Stilo Salon, 1508 Macon Drive, shortly before 7:15 a.m. Sunday, and noted that one of the business's windows had been "busted out," apparently with a rock.

The owner, a 36-year-old woman, told police that her computer, valued at $1,000, was missing as well as some merchandise. The report stated that power had been shut off to the building.

While investigating that break-in, the officer noticed a broken window at the Glamarama Salon at 1500 Macon Drive and next door to Stilo Salon.

An employee who arrived opened the business and found a rock inside, and a report noted that "all of the cabinets and drawers had been gone through."

The salon's owner later called authorities and said $1,900 worth of merchandise had been taken.

No suspects had been named and no arrests had been made at the time of the reports.

Man, 19, arrested in rape of girl, 13

A Little Rock man was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with one count of rape, according to a police report.

Authorities arrested Grant Jackson, 19, on Tuesday at his residence at 3418 Arapaho Trail in southwest Little Rock, the report said.

According to the report, Jackson had sex with a 13-year-old girl.

He was listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Tuesday night.

Metro on 12/06/2017