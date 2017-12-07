Arkansas driver killed after vehicle struck while crossing U.S. 65

A 43-year-old Pine Bluff woman was killed Thursday morning after her vehicle was struck as she was driving across U.S. 65 in Lincoln County, authorities reported.

Around 5 a.m., Toni Love was driving west on Arkansas 11 in a 2002 Subaru, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

When she attempted to cross U.S. 65, Love's vehicle was struck on the left side by a 2004 Ford that was traveling north, the preliminary crash report said.

Love suffered fatal injuries. The report also listed one person as being hurt, though it didn't provide details on the extent of the injuries of what vehicle the person was in.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 460 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.