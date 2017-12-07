Faulkner County officials asked to make budget cuts

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Quorum Court wants to set aside $1.28 million for unspecified future use and, as a result, has asked county departments to cut their budget proposals by noon Friday.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette confirmed the budget-cut requests Thursday after making a request under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act for the county administrator’s letter sent to department heads this week.

Justice of the Peace John Pickett said department heads will have to decide how to make the cuts and can do layoffs or across-the-board salary decreases. A state law requires that if one county employee’s salary is cut for budgetary reasons, all county employees’ salaries must be cut.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.