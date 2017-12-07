Police: 1 person fatally shot inside Arkansas apartment

A shooting inside an Arkansas apartment left one person dead Thursday, police said.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of South X Street in Fort Smith about 2:30 p.m., according to a news release.

There, they determined that a male had been fatally shot by a female inside an apartment, authorities said. Neither person was identified.

The news release stated that preliminary findings indicate the male may have forced his way into the apartment, which led to the shooting.

No charges had been filed as of Thursday evening. The investigation is ongoing.