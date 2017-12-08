2-vehicle wreck on state highway leaves Arkansas woman dead

A woman was killed in Madison County early Friday after a vehicle crossed the centerline and struck hers on a state highway, authorities said.

Marilyn Ann Pitts, 66, of Hindsville was driving east on Arkansas 74 in a 2014 Chevrolet shortly before 7 a.m. when a westbound 2006 Ford crossed the centerline a quarter of a mile west of Arkansas 303, hitting Pitts' vehicle, according to a report from Arkansas State Police.

Pitts suffered fatal injuries. The report also listed one person as being hurt, though it didn't provide details on the extent of the injuries or what vehicle the person was in.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 461 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.