College benches entire women's basketball team for 10 games

DE PERE, Wis. — St. Norbert College says its women's basketball team won't play the next 10 games because of an alcohol-related incident involving some players.

School leaders say the college began an investigation after learning about the incident approximately three weeks ago. The decision to suspend the players involved was made by the school and its judicial board and not by the league office. Officials say the school was unable to field a team because too many players were involved.

St. Norbert student affairs vice president Rev. Jay Fostner said he cannot comment specifically about what happened.

The Green Knights will also be ineligible for the Midwest Conference tournament and the regular-season championship. The team's first game back will be at Cornell on Jan. 27.